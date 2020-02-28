Apriem Advisors Purchases 463 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Apriem Advisors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,368 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.9% of Apriem Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 4,009 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its stake in Amazon.com by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 686 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,884.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,986.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,834.04. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,586.57 and a 12-month high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

