Apriem Advisors Sells 5,321 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Apriem Advisors cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,321 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.9% of Apriem Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 53,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,423,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 153,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,348,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.19.

In other news, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,427.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,842.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $121.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $98.09 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.77 and its 200-day moving average is $126.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

