Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cleveland Research

Investment analysts at Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on APTV. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Wolfe Research raised Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

APTV traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.47. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $63.36 and a 52 week high of $99.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aptiv will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

