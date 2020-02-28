Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on APTO. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 228,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,609,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 127,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTO stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.95 million, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.94. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.