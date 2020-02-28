Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Short Interest Down 16.4% in February

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 361,300 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the January 30th total of 432,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of APTO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.68. 40,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,586. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $579.58 million, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.91. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,645,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APTO. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.65.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

