Aragon (ANT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $242,711.00

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Aragon token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00011572 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, Bittrex, AirSwap and IDEX. Aragon has a market cap of $33.16 million and $242,711.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.48 or 0.02512768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00218906 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00048548 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00130351 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,814,628 tokens. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.one. Aragon’s official website is aragon.one. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject.

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bitfinex, Bittrex, AirSwap, HitBTC, Upbit, GOPAX and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

