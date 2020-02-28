Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 65.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,705 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Arch Capital Group worth $17,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACGL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,413,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,090,644,000 after acquiring an additional 535,702 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 67.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 276,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,588,000 after acquiring an additional 110,791 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 186.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775 shares during the period. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $1,243,000. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $336,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $1,884,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,364.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,990 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,038. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.59.

Shares of ACGL stock traded down $2.20 on Friday, reaching $40.22. 12,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,432. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.53 and a 1 year high of $48.32.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

