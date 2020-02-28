Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Stock Position Raised by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.05% of Arconic worth $6,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter worth $911,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,674,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,067,000 after buying an additional 399,815 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 61,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 49,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 20,474 shares during the period. 83.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $30.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Arconic Inc has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $34.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Arconic had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Arconic’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arconic Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.79%.

ARNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Arconic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Arconic in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arconic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.30.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

