Arcus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 9,329 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,937,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,838,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10,452.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,727,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644,581 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,094,000 after purchasing an additional 406,741 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,245,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,771,000 after purchasing an additional 55,293 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,118,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,046,000 after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares during the period.

EEM opened at $40.67 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.72 and a twelve month high of $46.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.72.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

