Arcus Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.8% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,982,000 after purchasing an additional 210,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratford Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC now owns 245,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $39.69 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.79 and a 12-month high of $44.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average is $42.42.

