Arcus Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,000. Truist Financial comprises approximately 0.8% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Continental Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,663,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,921,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,704,000 after purchasing an additional 30,524 shares during the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $47.55 on Friday. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.09.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

