Arcus Capital Partners LLC Sells 609 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,179,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,357,000 after purchasing an additional 204,534 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,255,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,886,000 after purchasing an additional 103,776 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,975,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 998,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 955,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $185.05 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $180.29 and a 12-month high of $210.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.09 and its 200-day moving average is $198.53.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

