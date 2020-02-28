ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Bought by PagnatoKarp Partners LLC

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 68.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,667 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for 3.3% of PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC owned 0.98% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $19,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,325,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,070,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,246,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,842,000. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,155,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.84. 1,031,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,132. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.99 and its 200-day moving average is $48.30. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $60.73.

