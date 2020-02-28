Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) Short Interest Up 16.3% in February

Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 770,700 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the January 30th total of 662,800 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 168,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFI. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 37.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 80,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Armstrong Flooring during the third quarter worth $1,506,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 8.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 101.0% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 138,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 69,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 307.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 26,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AFI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.94.

NYSE AFI opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Armstrong Flooring has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $61.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average is $5.07.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

