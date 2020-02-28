Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 366,890 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,840 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.76% of Armstrong World Industries worth $34,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 58,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.55.

NYSE:AWI opened at $103.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.34. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $72.11 and a 52 week high of $111.46.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.35 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 80.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.74%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

