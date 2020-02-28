Arqma (ARQ) Trading Down 31.8% Over Last 7 Days

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 28th. Arqma has a market capitalization of $16,669.00 and $114.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 31.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,657.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $223.27 or 0.02579775 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.99 or 0.03604845 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00684719 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.41 or 0.00790575 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010976 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00085900 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027879 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00595815 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Arqma Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 9,819,436 coins and its circulating supply is 3,774,892 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

