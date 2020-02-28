ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 44,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of ArQule worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in ArQule by 270.1% during the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,701,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,273 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ArQule by 63.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,203,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414,745 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArQule by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,011,000 after acquiring an additional 709,259 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of ArQule in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,371,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArQule in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,278,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARQL remained flat at $$20.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average is $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ArQule, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $20.45.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ArQule in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of ArQule in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of ArQule in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ArQule presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.78.

ArQule Company Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

