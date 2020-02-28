Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) – Zacks Investment Research issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research analyst B. Marckx expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARWR. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. S&P Equity Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.13.

ARWR opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 68.04 and a beta of 1.95. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.46.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.63 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 18.21%.

In other news, COO Bruce D. Given sold 35,613 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $2,141,409.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 882,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,080,298.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 37,967 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $2,625,418.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,116,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,332,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 248,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,591,357. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,841,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,313,000 after buying an additional 7,210,892 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,387,000. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

