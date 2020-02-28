ArtByte (ABY) Market Capitalization Hits $2,158.00

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. In the last week, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the US dollar. One ArtByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. ArtByte has a total market capitalization of $2,158.00 and $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.93 or 0.00687762 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010878 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007936 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 583.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000782 BTC.

ArtByte Coin Profile

ArtByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here. ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArtByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

