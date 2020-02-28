Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Short Interest Up 16.7% in February

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the January 30th total of 32,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

ARTNA opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.30. Artesian Resources has a 52-week low of $34.32 and a 52-week high of $40.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.66 million, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.2496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARTNA shares. BidaskClub raised Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 84,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 43.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

