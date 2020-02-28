Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Asante Solutions in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Asante Solutions’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PUMP. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Asante Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Asante Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Asante Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.49.

Asante Solutions stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78. Asante Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $25.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in Asante Solutions by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Asante Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Asante Solutions by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Asante Solutions by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Asante Solutions by 63.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,874 shares during the period.

About Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

