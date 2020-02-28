Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABG. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 133.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000.

Shares of NYSE:ABG traded down $4.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.02. 3,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.54 and a 12-month high of $123.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.52.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.18. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Asbury Automotive Group to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

