Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the January 30th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days. Currently, 26.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASNA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Ascena Retail Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Ascena Retail Group by 127.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 183,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102,631 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ascena Retail Group in the third quarter worth $135,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ascena Retail Group in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Ascena Retail Group in the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASNA stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.86. 8,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,239. The firm has a market cap of $37.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.18. Ascena Retail Group has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The specialty retailer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Ascena Retail Group had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

About Ascena Retail Group

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

