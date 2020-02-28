Asian Dragon Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $966.00 (AD)

Asian Dragon (CURRENCY:AD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. Asian Dragon has a market capitalization of $66,929.00 and approximately $966.00 worth of Asian Dragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Asian Dragon token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and token.store. Over the last seven days, Asian Dragon has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003715 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000136 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 42.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000097 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Asian Dragon Profile

Asian Dragon is a token. Asian Dragon’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,865,797 tokens. Asian Dragon’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Asian Dragon is www.asiandragoncoin.com.

Asian Dragon Token Trading

Asian Dragon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Dragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Dragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Asian Dragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

