Asian Fintech (AFIN) Price Hits $0.0084 on Major Exchanges

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. Asian Fintech has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and $42,167.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Asian Fintech token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Crex24 and P2PB2B. In the last seven days, Asian Fintech has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.98 or 0.02524980 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00217488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00046784 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00128461 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Asian Fintech Token Profile

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin. Asian Fintech’s official website is www.afincoin.io. Asian Fintech’s official message board is medium.com/@afincoin.

Asian Fintech Token Trading

Asian Fintech can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Crex24 and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Fintech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asian Fintech using one of the exchanges listed above.

