ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Position Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $1,367,000. 13.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.67.

ASML stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $275.14. The company had a trading volume of 974,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,581. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $300.88 and its 200-day moving average is $268.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. ASML Holding NV has a fifty-two week low of $175.57 and a fifty-two week high of $319.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. ASML had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding NV will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.88%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

