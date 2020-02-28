ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the January 30th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 621,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $275.60. 72,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,581. The firm has a market cap of $120.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. ASML has a 1 year low of $175.57 and a 1 year high of $319.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $300.88 and a 200 day moving average of $268.76.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.02. ASML had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ASML will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $1.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s payout ratio is 28.88%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ASML from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,547,000 after buying an additional 61,325 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in ASML by 12.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. MAI Capital Management grew its position in ASML by 6.9% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in ASML by 61.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

