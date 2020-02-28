Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Short Interest Down 15.8% in February

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 750,500 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the January 30th total of 891,100 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 497,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $221,321.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,151.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 9,715.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 398,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,025,000 after acquiring an additional 394,257 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,479,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,954,000 after acquiring an additional 270,157 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 518,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,683,000 after acquiring an additional 268,925 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 307,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,204,000 after acquiring an additional 215,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 362,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,867,000 after acquiring an additional 193,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZPN stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $105.55. 47,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,271. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.55. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $96.25 and a 52 week high of $142.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $124.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.46 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 63.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.43.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

