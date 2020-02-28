Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Stake Boosted by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 945,183 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,836 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc makes up 0.8% of Foundry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.59% of Associated Banc worth $20,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Associated Banc by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Associated Banc by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Associated Banc by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Associated Banc by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $123,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,358.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Crowley, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $92,250.00. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $17.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.59. Associated Banc Corp has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $293.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.30 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

