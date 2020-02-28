Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,207,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,466 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.99% of Assurant worth $158,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Assurant during the third quarter worth approximately $40,868,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Assurant by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,125,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,282,000 after buying an additional 164,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Assurant by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,702,000 after buying an additional 111,409 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Assurant by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 337,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,248,000 after buying an additional 85,457 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Assurant by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 387,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,855,000 after buying an additional 56,206 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Assurant from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $126.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.20. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.84 and a 12-month high of $142.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

In other news, Director Charles John Koch sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total value of $249,038.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

