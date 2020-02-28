Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.07%. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:AGO traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,599,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,799. Assured Guaranty has a fifty-two week low of $40.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AGO shares. TheStreet lowered Assured Guaranty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $138,236.00. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

