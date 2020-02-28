Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) PT Lowered to GBX 500

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a GBX 350 ($4.60) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.89) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.58) target price (down previously from GBX 570 ($7.50)) on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Monday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 533.69 ($7.02).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock opened at GBX 321.80 ($4.23) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 438.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 490.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.24 million and a PE ratio of -2.66. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1-year low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,374.40 ($18.08).

In other news, insider Mahmoud Samy Mohamed Ali El Sayed sold 2,782,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.49), for a total value of £13,715,575.52 ($18,042,061.98).

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the sale of parts; and the provision of maintenance and accident repair services, as well as the restoration of older Aston Martin model cars.

