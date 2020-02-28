AstraZeneca (AZN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

AstraZeneca (LON: AZN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/25/2020 – AstraZeneca had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 8,400 ($110.50) to GBX 8,300 ($109.18). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – AstraZeneca had its price target lowered by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from GBX 8,000 ($105.24) to GBX 7,700 ($101.29). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2020 – AstraZeneca had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 5,800 ($76.30) price target on the stock.

2/17/2020 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/17/2020 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2020 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

2/17/2020 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 8,400 ($110.50) price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 6,000 ($78.93) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – AstraZeneca had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a GBX 7,475 ($98.33) price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/14/2020 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

2/6/2020 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – AstraZeneca had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 5,800 ($76.30) price target on the stock.

1/31/2020 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price target on the stock.

1/28/2020 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

1/28/2020 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 8,400 ($110.50) price target on the stock.

1/27/2020 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/23/2020 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 6,000 ($78.93) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 7,475 ($98.33) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – AstraZeneca had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 8,300 ($109.18) to GBX 8,810 ($115.89). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – AstraZeneca had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 8,300 ($109.18) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – AstraZeneca had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 8,200 ($107.87) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/7/2020 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/7/2020 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/6/2020 – AstraZeneca had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,900 ($103.92) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – AstraZeneca had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 7,400 ($97.34) to GBX 8,100 ($106.55). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

LON:AZN opened at GBX 7,142 ($93.95) on Friday. AstraZeneca plc has a 12-month low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a 12-month high of £727.50 ($956.99). The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7,613.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7,372.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a GBX 146.40 ($1.93) dividend. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.12%.

In related news, insider Michel Demare purchased 700 shares of AstraZeneca stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,313 ($96.20) per share, for a total transaction of £51,191 ($67,338.86).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

