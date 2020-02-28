Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) Shares Acquired by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 958,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,896 shares during the quarter. Asure Software makes up 1.8% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 6.15% of Asure Software worth $7,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the fourth quarter worth $787,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASUR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.43. 164,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,573. Asure Software Inc has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $126.59 million, a P/E ratio of -13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.94.

In related news, Director Red Oak Partners, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Asure Software from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Asure Software from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Asure Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

