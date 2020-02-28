Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.15. 640,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,122. The company has a market cap of $604.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.08. Atara Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $41.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a current ratio of 9.56.

ATRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atara Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.22.

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $25,308.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,127.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 4,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $58,502.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,649.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

