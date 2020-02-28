ATBCoin Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ATB)

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. ATBCoin has a total market cap of $57,673.00 and $49,769.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ATBCoin has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One ATBCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC and TOPBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,664.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.39 or 0.03605776 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.97 or 0.00761276 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005867 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00020253 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000107 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000368 BTC.

ATBCoin Profile

ATB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. The official website for ATBCoin is atbcoin.com. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ATBCoin Coin Trading

ATBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, YoBit, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

