Atheios Hits Market Capitalization of $5,997.00 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 28th. In the last week, Atheios has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. Atheios has a market cap of $5,997.00 and $1.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Atheios can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

