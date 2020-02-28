Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Announces Earnings Results

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 98.13% and a negative net margin of 146.51%. The firm had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 million.

Shares of ATNX stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.22. 1,438,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,803. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.96. Athenex has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $21.11. The company has a market cap of $997.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Athenex alerts:

ATNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Athenex in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Athenex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 606,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $8,815,631.08. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.