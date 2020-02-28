ATLANT (ATL) Price Down 25.4% Over Last 7 Days

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One ATLANT token can currently be bought for $0.0206 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC, Exrates and OKEx. ATLANT has a market cap of $1.12 million and $3,194.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ATLANT has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.18 or 0.02490814 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00216007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00046736 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00128295 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ATLANT

ATLANT was first traded on July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io.

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, HitBTC, Exrates and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

