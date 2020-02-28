Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantica Yield had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $213.29 million for the quarter.

AY stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,440,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.60 and a beta of 0.64. Atlantica Yield has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

AY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Atlantica Yield from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

