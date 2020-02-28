Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $20,041,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,823,000 after buying an additional 94,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

ATO opened at $107.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.48 and a 200 day moving average of $111.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $98.05 and a fifty-two week high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $875.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.77 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

