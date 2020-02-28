Atonomi Trading 2.1% Lower This Week (ATMI)

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Atonomi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, BitForex, LATOKEN and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, Atonomi has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Atonomi has a market capitalization of $106,430.00 and $8.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Atonomi alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00053978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00525807 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.53 or 0.06717737 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00065642 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00029635 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005504 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011700 BTC.

Atonomi Profile

Atonomi (ATMI) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Atonomi is atonomi.io/news. The official website for Atonomi is atonomi.io. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Atonomi

Atonomi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, Bilaxy, Ethfinex and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atonomi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atonomi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atonomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atonomi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.