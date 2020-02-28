AtriCure (ATRC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

AtriCure (NASDAQ: ATRC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/21/2020 – AtriCure was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/19/2020 – AtriCure was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

2/19/2020 – AtriCure had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – AtriCure had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $42.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – AtriCure had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $43.00.

2/19/2020 – AtriCure had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from to .

2/6/2020 – AtriCure is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2020 – AtriCure was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/27/2020 – AtriCure had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2020 – AtriCure had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $39.00.

1/21/2020 – AtriCure had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2020 – AtriCure was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/3/2020 – AtriCure was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/31/2019 – AtriCure was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

ATRC stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -43.02 and a beta of 0.29. AtriCure Inc. has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $44.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Get AtriCure Inc alerts:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $44.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.60 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 23,546 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $777,018.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,451,188. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO M. Andrew Wade sold 45,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $1,775,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,316,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,514 shares of company stock worth $10,478,863 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,249,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,626,000 after acquiring an additional 574,205 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,502,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,170,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,040,000 after purchasing an additional 181,092 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 25.9% in the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 850,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,199,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 261,128 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 153,606 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.