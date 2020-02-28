AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Lowered by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 804,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,697 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.2% of Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $31,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in AT&T by 1,394.4% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 236,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,965,000 after acquiring an additional 221,064 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 23,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 765,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,950,000 after purchasing an additional 19,554 shares during the period. Finally, W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,410,000. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Standpoint Research downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.03.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE T opened at $35.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $266.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $39.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

