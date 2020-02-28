Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ:AUBN) Short Interest Update

Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ:AUBN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the January 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, SVP Terrell E. Bishop sold 7,338 shares of Auburn National Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $429,273.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,375 shares of company stock valued at $431,447. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 522.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Auburn National Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Sunburst Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Auburn National Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Auburn National Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $1,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

AUBN stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.00. 564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,713. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.16. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $61.60. The company has a market cap of $206.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.43.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Auburn National Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Auburn National Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

