Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Audentes Therapeutics worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 29.2% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,485,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,804,000 after buying an additional 562,063 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 49.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 773,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,721,000 after buying an additional 255,086 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Audentes Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,927,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 1,011.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 326,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,562,000 after acquiring an additional 297,494 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Audentes Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $16,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Audentes Therapeutics alerts:

Audentes Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$59.97 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.67. Audentes Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.18.

BOLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Audentes Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Audentes Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Audentes Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

Audentes Therapeutics Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Audentes Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audentes Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.