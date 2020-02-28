Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) Short Interest Update

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,120,000 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the January 30th total of 5,830,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 630.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AUPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.41.

AUPH traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,920. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.45. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $21.93.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.