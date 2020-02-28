Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.06 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $10.23 on Friday, hitting $190.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,339,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,033. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $129.70 and a 52-week high of $211.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.28. The firm has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.22, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.85.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Autodesk from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Argus raised their price target on Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Autodesk from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.17.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

