Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,040,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.76% of Avis Budget Group worth $65,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 25.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

In other Avis Budget Group news, CEO Shon Larry D. De sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,928,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernardo Hees purchased 430,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,993.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAR traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.53. 1,439,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,000. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.86 and a 1-year high of $52.98.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 60.29%. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.