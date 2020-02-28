Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) Getting Extremely Critical Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) have trended extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Avon Products earned a coverage optimism score of -4.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Avon Products has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $5.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 186.67, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77.

Get Avon Products alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVP shares. ValuEngine cut Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Avon Products from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.72.

Avon Products Company Profile

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.